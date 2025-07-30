The Nationals acquired Eder and first baseman Sam Brown from the Angels on Wednesday in exchange for right-hander Luis Garcia and left-hander Andrew Chafin, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Eder, 26, has produced a 4.91 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 15:9 K:BB in 18.1 innings over eight appearances out of the Angels bullpen this season. He had made 13 starts with Triple-A Salt Lake and could serve as a swingman for Washington. The Nationals don't appear to have a spot open for Eder in the big-league rotation at the moment, though that could change if Washington moves right-hander Michael Soroka ahead of Thursday's deadline, as has been speculated.