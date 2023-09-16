Irvin (3-6) took the loss Friday, giving up four runs on three hits and five walks over 4.2 innings as the Nationals fell 5-3 to the Brewers. He struck out six.

The right-hander kept Milwaukee off the board for four innings, but his command and control issues caught up to him in the fifth as two free passes set up a three-run homer for William Contreras. Irvin has walked multiple batters in five straight starts, but he's largely been able to escape the jams he's created, posting a 2.93 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 24:15 K:BB through 27.2 innings over that stretch. He hasn't won a game since July 21 however, limiting his fantasy appeal in traditional 5x5 formats. He'll face a tough matchup in his next outing, likely to come at home next week against Atlanta.