Irvin did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks over 4.1 innings against the Reds. He struck out six.

After being handed a four-run lead before even throwing a pitch, Irvin never lost the lead but was pulled with one out in the fifth having thrown 94 pitches. Irvin had pitched at least five innings in eight of his previous nine starts but following a promising June in which he posted a 3.48 ERA, he's struggled to a 4.95 ERA since. His next turn in the rotation is scheduled for next weekend in a home matchup with the A's.