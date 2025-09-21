Irvin (9-13) earned the win against the Mets on Sunday, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five across 5.1 innings.

Irvin entered Sunday's game having lost eight of his last nine starts with a 9.00 ERA and 1.86 WHIP across 42 innings. He was supplied with a three-run lead early and was working on his first quality start since July 27 against the Twins before being pulled in the sixth inning. Irvin is slated to start next weekend at home against the White Sox, when he'll look to capture his 10th win of the season.