Irvin (1-1) took the loss Saturday against the Dodgers, allowing six runs on eight hits and two walks in four innings. He struck out four.

Facing a vaunted Dodgers lineup, Irvin appeared to be overmatched Saturday. The right-hander was never quite able to settle in, throwing just one scoreless frame in the fourth inning to provide something of a silver lining to finish off an otherwise poor outing. Irvin has surrendered eight runs over his first nine frames of 2026, so he'll be looking steady the ship a bit in another fairly tough assignment against the Brewers in Milwaukee next weekend.