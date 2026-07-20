Nationals' Jake Irvin: Covers 4.2 innings in rehab start

Irvin (shoulder) struck out five and allowed one hit and no walks over 4.2 scoreless innings Sunday in a rehab start with Double-A Harrisburg.

Making the second start of his rehab assignment, Irvin built up to 51 pitches (35 strikes) while facing one batter over the minimum. The right-hander has looked strong in the minors thus far as he works his way back from a shoulder strain, as he's yet to allow a run and has posted an 8:0 K:BB across 7.2 innings. He'll likely need to get stretched out to around 70-to-80 pitches over the course of one or two more rehab starts before returning from the 60-day injured list.