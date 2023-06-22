Irvin (1-4) was charged with the loss Thursday against the Diamondbacks after he gave up two runs (one earned) on five hits and one walk over six innings. He struck out six.

Irvin threw 61 of his 87 pitches for strikes and didn't allow any extra-base hits, but Arizona still scratched across single tallies in the first and fourth innings. The right-hander has a 4.71 ERA and 1.52 WHIP through nine starts this year, though he's been better in his past two outings with just two earned runs allowed.