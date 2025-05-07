Irvin came away with a no-decision in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Guardians, giving up two runs on four hits and three walks over 5.1 innings. He failed to strike out a batter.

The right-hander didn't have his best stuff, managing only five swinging strikes over 95 pitches (61 total strikes), but Irvin was able to minimize the damage and actually left the mound in line for a win, only for the Washington bullpen to fall apart in an eventual 10-9 win for the Nats. Irvin will take a 3.94 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 33:14 K:BB through 48 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come on the road early next week in Atlanta.