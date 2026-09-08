Irvin (2-9) allowed three runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out three batters over 5.2 innings in a loss to San Diego on Monday.

Irvin had a rough beginning to his outing, giving up three runs over the first three innings. However, he clamped down from there and held the Padres scoreless for the remainder of his time in the game. Irvin got very close to a quality start, retiring the first two batters he faced in the fifth before walking Xander Bogaerts, who turned out to be the final batter he faced. The right-hander recorded just nine whiffs among his 102 pitches and notched just three punchouts, but he did manage to give Washington a little more length after tossing less than five frames in each of his previous two outings. Irvin is scheduled to next take the mound at home versus the Angels.