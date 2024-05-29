Irvin came away with a no-decision in Tuesday's 2-0 loss to Atlanta, allowing two hits and two walks over six scoreless innings. He struck out 10.

Matched up against Atlanta ace Max Fried, Irvin rose to the occasion and set a new career high in Ks while locked in a scoreless pitchers' duel. The quality start was Irvin's sixth of the season, but he hasn't picked up a win in five straight outings despite a 2.45 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 28:4 K:BB through 29.1 innings. The 27-year-old right-hander will look for more support in his next start, which is scheduled to come on the road this weekend in Cleveland.