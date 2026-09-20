Irvin took a no-decision Sunday against the Cardinals, striking out eight while allowing two runs on three hits and no walks in 5.1 innings.

Irvin gave up only three knocks on the afternoon, though two of which went for extra bases. The eight punchouts were his most since April 25 against the White Sox, which was also the last time the right-hander didn't issue a walk prior to Sunday. He's lined up to take the ball in the regular-season finale against the division-rival Mets, holding a 5.40 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 104:46 K:BB across 101.2 innings.