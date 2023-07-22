Irvin (3-5) allowed three earned runs on five hits and one walk over 6.2 innings Friday in a win over the Giants. He struck out nine.

The nine strikeouts were a season-high (and career-high) for the 26-year-old right-hander, who hadn't missed many bats across his first 13 major-league starts. Irvin gave up a solo homer to J.D. Davis in the top of the first inning and a two-run shot to Joc Pederson in the top of the third, but he otherwise looked sharp while recording his third big-league victory. He lines up to face the Rockies at Nationals Park next time out.