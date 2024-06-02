Irvin (3-5) picked up the win Sunday against Cleveland, allowing two earned runs on five hits and one walk over six innings. He struck out six.

Irvin turned in his third-consecutive quality start and his seventh of the season Sunday, earning his first win since April 29. In five starts since his last win, the 27-year-old Irvin pitched five or more innings in all of them, compiling a 2.45 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and a crisp 28:4 K:BB across 29.1 innings. Irvin will look to keep the success going in his next start, currently scheduled for this weekend versus Atlanta.