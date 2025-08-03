Irvin (8-6) took the loss against the Brewers on Saturday, allowing five runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out two across four innings.

Irvin put the Nationals on the back foot right out of the gate after yielding three runs in the first inning before giving up a run in each of the next two frames. He has given up five runs in two of his last three starts and has just five strikeouts over that span, which has Irvin at a 4.89 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 88:43 K:BB across 130.2 innings this season. He'll look to bounce back in his next start, tentatively slated for next weekend on the road against the Giants.