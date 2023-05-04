Irvin did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing one run on two hits and four walks across 4.1 innings during a 2-1 win over the Cubs. He struck out three.

Irvin was recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday and replaced Chad Kuhl (foot) in the Nationals' starting rotation. The rookie struggled to find his command early, hitting Nico Hoerner and walking Ian Happ before surrendering a two-out, RBI single to Seiya Suzuki in the first inning. However, that was the only blemish on the night for Irving, who was replaced in the fifth with one out and runners on first and second. The four walks were a bit concerning for the 26-year-old, who posted a 1.54 WHIP over 22.1 innings at Triple-A, but he likely did enough in his MLB debut to earn at least one more start while Kuhl is on the 15-day injured list.