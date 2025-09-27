Irvin allowed four runs on six hits and a walk across six innings in a no-decision Saturday versus the White Sox. He struck out six.

All of the damage against Irvin came via a pair of two-run home runs in the fourth inning -- Irvin's given up 38 homers this season, the most in the majors. After going 7-5 with a 4.58 ERA in the first half of the season, Irvin went just 2-8 while struggling to a 7.73 ERA across 13 starts (64 innings) following the All-Star break. Overall, he'll finish the year with a 5.70 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 124 strikeouts across 33 starts (180 innings).