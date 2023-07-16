Irvin did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing four runs on six hits and one walk over three innings against the Cardinals. He struck out three.

Irvin struggled to get through the Cardinals' rotation, getting pulled after tossing 79 pitches in three innings of work. All of the damage came in the second inning, where Irvin allowed a solo home run to Alec Burleson and a triple to Brendan Donovan during the frame. Though Irvin owns a 4.96 ERA on the year, Saturday's start marked his first outing allowing more than three earned runs since May 30. However, he's only pitched six innings twice in that stretch.