Nationals' Jake Irvin: Goes to Nationals in fourth round

The Nationals have selected Irvin with the 131st overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.

Irvin has an imposing 6-foot-6, 225-pound frame, but his stuff is not as impactful as one might expect from a big college pitcher from a school like Oklahoma. His fastball can touch 95 mph, but he typically works in the low-90s, and he lacks a true swing-and-miss offspeed pitch -- his slider is an average offering. Unless his changeup takes a huge step forward, his ceiling is likely capped as a swing man or middle reliever.