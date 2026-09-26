Irvin (2-10) took the loss Saturday, giving up five runs (four earned) on seven hits and two walks over five innings of relief as the Nationals were downed 7-1 by the Mets. He struck out six.

Piggybacking with Connelly Early in the southpaw's Washington debut, Irvin inherited a 1-0 lead but couldn't make it hold up, serving up seventh-inning homers to A.J. Ewing and Ronny Mauricio. Irvin ends the campaign having lost all six of his decisions since returning from a shoulder strain in late July, stumbling to a 5.73 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 52:26 K:BB over 55 innings in that span while getting tagged for 13 homers.