Irvin (7-7) took the loss Tuesday, coughing up six runs on nine hits and two walks over six innings as the Nationals fell 7-5 to the Mets. He struck out two.

The right-hander dominated the Mets on July 4 but the Nats' NL East rivals got some revenge in the rematch, with a three-run homer by Brandon Nimmo in the second inning and a two-run blast by Francisco Lindor in the sixth accounting for most of the damage off Irvin. He hadn't served up multiple homers in a start since May 22, while the six runs allowed tied his season high. Irvin will take a 3.13 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 96:26 K:BB through 112 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come on the road in Milwaukee this weekend.