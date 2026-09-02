Irvin allowed two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out five across four innings in a no-decision against Atlanta on Tuesday.

Irvin gave up a solo homer to Ozzie Albies in the second inning before yielding another run in the third. Irvin was pulled in the fifth inning after giving up back-to-back singles without recording an out, and it's a second consecutive outing in which he failed to complete five innings, finishing Tuesday's outing with 86 pitches (57 strikes) and nine whiffs. Irvin is 0-4 over his last seven starts with a 6.09 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 29:18 K:BB over 34 innings. He's lined up to face the Padres next week in what projects to be a two-start week for Irvin.