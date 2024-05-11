Irvin did not factor into the decision Saturday in Boston, allowing two runs on four hits and no walks over seven innings. He struck out six.

It's the first time in 32 career starts at the big-league level that Irvin completed seven innings. Unfortunately, he wasn't able to pick up a win for his efforts, as the right-hander departed with the game tied and then watched reliever Robert Garcia cough up a couple runs in the eighth inning. Irvin has permitted two or fewer runs in five of his last six outings, lowering his ERA to a season-low 3.55. His next projected start is a difficult one on the road versus the Phillies.