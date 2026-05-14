Irvin didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 8-7 extra-inning win over the Reds, surrendering six runs (five earned) on four hits and four walks over three innings. He struck out four.

The right-hander got ambushed for five runs in the bottom of the first inning, with most of the damage coming on a Tyler Stephenson grand slam, but the Nationals immediately struck back for four runs in the top of the second in what proved to be a wild affair. Irvin managed only 44 strikes among his 86 pitches as he failed to complete at least five innings for only the second time in nine starts, but he also has yet to last six innings in any outing. Irvin will carry a 5.91 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 45:20 K:BB through 42.2 frames into his next start, which lines up to come at home early next week against the Mets.