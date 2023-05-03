Nationals manager Dave Martinez told reporters after Tuesday's game against the Cubs that Irvin will be recalled from Triple-A Rochester to make the start against Chicago on Wednesday, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Irvin will be making his MLB debut in the start against the Cubs on Wednesday. The 26-year-old has made five starts and thrown 22.1 innings for Rochester with a 5.64 ERA and 20:11 K:BB ratio. The Nationals have already sent down Cory Abbott to make room for Irvin on the roster. Whether Irvin makes multiple starts for Washington will be determined in part by how he pitches against the Cubs come Wednesday.