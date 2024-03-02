Irvin has only been used in relief this spring but manager Davey Martinez said he will be a part of the starting rotation, MASN reports. Irvin gave up six earned runs on five hits and two walks in 1.2 innings in Friday's spring outing against Houston. "We've got to get him to relax a little bit. He's working on a bunch of different secondary pitches. I'm going to sit down and talk to him: His next outing, just get the ball in the zone and work ahead," said Martinez.

Irvin had struggled to begin the spring by allowing seven earned runs and seven hits in 3.2 innings with a 17.18 ERA in two outings. It sounds like his manager isn't too worried, however. Still, Irvin's job can't be too secure after he had a 4.61 ERA with a mediocre 7.4 K/9 and troublesome 4.0 BB/9 last season.