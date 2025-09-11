Irvin (8-12) took the loss against the Marlins on Wednesday, allowing three runs on five hits while striking out four over five innings.

The right-hander was incredible early, retiring 15 of the first 17 batters he faced while cruising through five scoreless frames. However, Irvin's outing fell apart in the sixth after a fielding error put Maximo Acosta on base, sparking a rally that included three hits before he was lifted with two runners aboard -- both would also come around to score. The tough-luck inning extended Irvin's skid to seven losses over his last eight outings, including five straight defeats, as he continues to search for a turnaround.