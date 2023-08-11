Irvin will have his workload managed for the remainder of the season as the Nationals deploy a six-man rotation, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

The 26-year-old right-hander has thrown 106.1 innings between Triple-A and the majors this season, which already tops the 103.1 frames Irvin worked the year before in his return from Tommy John surgery in October 2020. Shifting to a six-man rotation will cost the Nats' regular starters a turn or two over the remainder of the season, but if younger arms like Irvin or MacKenzie Gore show serious signs of fatigue in August, the team could re-evaluate the situation when rosters expand in September. Irvin has a 5.20 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 31:11 K:BB through 36.1 innings since the beginning of July.