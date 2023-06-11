Irvin will not start Tuesday's game versus Houston, Derrian Carter of MLB.com reports.
Irvin will be skipped in the rotation with Washington taking advantage of an off-day to move up their starters. Patrick Corbin will get the ball instead Tuesday with Josiah Gray now scheduled for Wednesday and MacKenzie Gore slated to start the series finale come Thursday.
