Noll went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Wednesday's loss to the Rockies.

Getting the start at third base and hitting seventh, the rookie ripped a two-bagger off German Marquez in the second inning that brought home Matt Adams, giving Noll his first career major-league hit. He could return to Triple-A Fresno once Anthony Rendon (hand) is 100 percent, but Noll has been able to contribute in his limited opportunities so far with the Nats.