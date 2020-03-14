Nationals' Jake Noll: Having solid spring
Noll has posted a .304/.407/.522 slash line through 23 spring plate appearances with one home run and a 4:4 BB:K.
The 26-year-old is set to begin the regular season back at Triple-A once baseball resumes, but Noll is at least making a good impression in camp. He does have a narrow path to playing time in the majors this year if Carter Kieboom's conversion to third base goes poorly and the Nats get hit with injuries around the infield, but his .737 OPS in 2019 for Triple-A Fresno highlights his lack of apparent upside.
