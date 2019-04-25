Noll is starting for Triple-A Fresno on Thursday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

While the Nationals have yet to officially announce anything, Noll's inclusion in Fresno's lineup suggests he will be the roster move needed to free up a 25-man spot for Carter Kieboom, who is set to be recalled from Fresno on Friday. Noll has appeared in just four games for the Nationals this season, going 1-for-6 with two RBI and three strikeouts.

