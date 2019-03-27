Nationals' Jake Noll: Makes Opening Day roster
Noll will break camp with the Nationals.
Noll has yet to play above Double-A, but the non-roster invitee earned a spot on the Nationals' Opening Day roster thanks to his strong showing in camp. Through 27 games, the 25-year-old slashed .314/.386/.510 with a pair of homers, 10 RBI and a 5:10 BB:K. He'll likely fill a bench role until Howie Kendrick (hamstring) or Michael Taylor (knee) is ready to return.
