Noll was optioned to Triple-A Fresno on Saturday, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.

Noll was expected to begin the season in the minors once baseball resumes, but the move was made official Saturday. The 26-year-old posted a .929 OPS with one home run and three RBI over 23 at-bats this spring, but he'll need to demonstrate more consistency in the minors prior to being considered for a spot on the major-league roster.

