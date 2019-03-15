Noll went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two runs scored and three RBI in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins.

The 25-year-old was projected as a big-league utility player, at best, coming into camp, but Noll has done his best to change that perception with a .367/.457/.700 slash line through 35 plate appearances that includes four doubles and two homers. A seventh-round pick out of college in 2016, he's been a bit old for his level at just about every stop up the ladder so far, but after putting together a .291/.341/.412 slash line last year in a campaign split equally between High-A Potomac and Double-A Harrisburg, an assignment to Triple-A Fresno seems likely. If Noll keeps raking, and injuries hit the Nats' roster, a big-league debut in 2019 isn't out of the question.