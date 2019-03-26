Nationals' Jake Noll: Still in hunt for roster spot
Noll remains one of 25 healthy players still attending the Nationals' big-league camp and tentatively looks on track to win an Opening Day roster spot, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
After the Nationals demoted infielder Adrian Sanchez to Triple-A Fresno on Tuesday, Wilmer Difo, Matt Adams, Andrew Stevenson, Kurt Suzuki and Noll appear to have secured bench roles. Of that group, only Noll isn't currently on the 40-man roster, so the Nationals would need to make a transaction to clear a spot for him. It's possible the Nationals will survey the landscape for other available corner-infield options over the next two days before committing to Noll, who has been impressive during spring training but has yet to play above the Double-A level and isn't a noteworthy prospect.
