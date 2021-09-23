Reetz was designated for assignment by the Nationals on Thursday, Maria Torres of The Athletic reports.

Reetz was demoted from Triple-A Rochester to Double-A Harrisburg in early August, and he'll now be removed from the 40-man roster to help make room for right-hander Jhon Romero, whose contract was selected Thursday. The 25-year-old will likely remain in the organization if he goes unclaimed on waivers. Across 29 games following his demotion to Harrisburgh, Reetz hit .139 with two homers, nine runs, nine RBI and a stolen base.