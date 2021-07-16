Reetz was optioned back to Triple-A Rochester on Friday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Reetz recorded a double across two at-bats off the bench after being recalled July 10. With Washington signing catcher Rene Rivera to a major-league deal Friday, Reetz will head back to Rochester for the time being. Given that both Yan Gomes (oblique) and Alex Avila (calf) could possibly return by month's end, there's a good chance Reetz will remain in Triple-A at least until rosters expand in September.