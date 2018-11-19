Nationals' James Bourque: Added to 40-man roster

Bourque had his contract purchased from Double-A Harrisburg on Monday.

Bourque was added to Washington's 40-man roster in order to protect him from the upcoming Rule 5 draft. The 25-year-old right-hander -- who transitioned to a full-time relief role last season -- split time between Harrisburg and High-A Potomac in 2018, posting a combined 1.70 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 12.9 K/9 across 53 innings. Bourque could make his way to the majors in 2019 if he continues to impress.

Our Latest Stories