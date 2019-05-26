The Nationals recalled Bourque from Double-A Harrisburg on Saturday.

Bourque assumed the active roster spot of fellow reliever Joe Ross, who was optioned to Triple-A Fresno. Over 14 appearances with Harrisburg, Bourque posted a 1.33 ERA to go with an eye-popping 33:6 K:BB in 20.1 innings. He'll likely be ticketed for lower-leverage usage in his initial action with the Nationals and could quickly emerge as one of the top setup options for closer Sean Doolittle if he finds some early success in the majors.

More News
Our Latest Stories