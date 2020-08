The Nationals optioned Bourque to their alternate training site in Fredericksburg on Thursday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

With the Nationals needing to reduce their active roster from 30 to 28 men ahead of Thursday's deadline, Bourque ended up losing out to Kyle Finnegan for the final spot in the Washington bullpen. Bourque had only appeared in two of the Nationals' games to date, tossing 1.1 scoreless innings.