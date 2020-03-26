Play

Bourque was optioned to Double-A Harrisburg on Thursday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Bourque compiled a 2.84 ERA, 0.63 WHIP and 11:1 K:BB across 6.1 innings before spring training was put on hold. Nonetheless, he'll head back to the minors to begin the season after posting a 5.56 ERA across 43.2 innings in his first taste of Triple-A in 2019.

