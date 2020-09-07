Bourque was recalled by the Nationals on Monday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Bourque was sent to the Nationals' alternate training site in early August when active rosters shrunk from 30 to 28 players, but he'll rejoin the major-league bullpen after Dakota Bacus (hip) was placed on the 10-day injured list. Bourque was effective over a limited sample during his time in the majors to begin the season as he tossed 1.1 scoreless innings. He should pitch mainly in lower-leverage situations.