The Nationals selected Wood's contract from Triple-A Rochester on Monday.

The top prospect will make his major-league debut Monday against the Mets. Wood earned a promotion after sporting a blistering .353/.463/.595 batting line with 10 home runs, 10 stolen bases and a 42:40 K:BB over 52 games with Rochester. While Wood has experience at all three outfield positions, the Nationals plan to deploy him mainly in left field for the time being.