Wood (knee) went 1-for-4 with an RBI, two runs and two walks in a game with Single-A Fredericksburg on Sunday.

A sore knee kept Wood off the field for just shy of two weeks, but he returned to action Friday and showed Sunday that he is past his knee issue. Since being acquired from the Padres as part of the Juan Soto trade, Wood has gone 24-for-82 (.293) with two homers, 17 RBI and four steals over 21 games with Fredericksburg.