Wood will start in left field and bat sixth in Monday's contest versus the Mets.
The left-handed-hitting Wood will go up against southpaw David Peterson in his major-league debut. Left-handers didn't bother the 21-year-old at all this season at Triple-A Rochester. In fact, he performed a bit better versus them (1.089 OPS) than against righties (1.047 OPS).
