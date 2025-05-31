Wood went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's win over the Diamondbacks.

The 22-year-old outfielder led off the third inning by crushing a Merrill Kelly cutter over the fence in left-center field, Wood's fourth homer in the last six games and his 16th of the season. He's hit safely in 11 of the last 12 contests, a stretch in which Wood is slashing .364/.463/.795 with 13 runs and 18 RBI as the engine of a suddenly potent Nats offense that is averaging 5.8 runs during that 12-game stretch.