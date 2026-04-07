Wood went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run, two walks and an additional run scored in Monday's win over St. Louis.

That's now back-to-back games with a homer for the 23-year-old outfielder, who also tallied his first multi-hit effort of the campaign Monday. Wood is starting to emerge from what's been a bit of a sluggish start -- he's hitting just .163 but has three long balls, nine RBI and three doubles over his first 43 at-bats. Wood also hasn't even attempted to steal a base yet after swiping 15 bags a year ago, so fantasy managers are hoping to see him start running soon.