Nationals' James Wood: Belts solo homer in loss

Wood went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored during the Nationals' 6-3 loss to the Astros on Tuesday.

Wood wasted no time in getting the Nationals on the board, taking the second pitch he saw from Tatsuya Imai deep to right-center field for a solo home run in the first inning. Wood continues to rake at the plate, and over his last eight games he has gone 12-for-29 (.414) with five home runs, 12 RBI, one steal and 11 runs scored. His .949 OPS and 25 home runs rank fourth and sixth, respectively, in the majors this season.