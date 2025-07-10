Nationals' James Wood: Clubs 24th homer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wood went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's win over the Cardinals.
The All-Star outfielder belted the third of three Nationals homers on the night, taking John King deep in the seventh inning. Wood has been locked in for most of the last month, slashing .327/.439/.594 over his last 27 games with eight of his 24 long balls on the season, along with three steals, 21 runs and 24 RBI.
