Wood went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins.

Seeing his first action of the spring in left field after serving as the DH in his first two appearances while dealing with a quad issue, Wood belted a Valente Bellozo pitch out to left-center field in the fourth inning. It was the first homer of the spring for the 22-year-old, and the Nationals are expecting big things from the 2021 second-round pick after he slashed .264/.354/.427 over 79 regular-season games in his MLB debut last year with nine home runs and 14 steals.